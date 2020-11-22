Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Shares Bought by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 1,093.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Insulet in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Insulet by 168.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 454 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Insulet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.82.

In other news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 3,415 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.11, for a total transaction of $751,675.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $3,508,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,909,198.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,415 shares of company stock valued at $5,160,326. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PODD opened at $265.24 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $121.00 and a 52-week high of $269.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.23 and a 200 day moving average of $213.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.49 billion, a PE ratio of 947.32 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 7.31 and a current ratio of 8.08.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Insulet had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The company had revenue of $234.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

