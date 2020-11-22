Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $389.52 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART) will report $389.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Integra LifeSciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $384.40 million and the highest is $397.30 million. Integra LifeSciences reported sales of $395.13 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Integra LifeSciences will report full year sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Integra LifeSciences.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The life sciences company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 4.10%. The business had revenue of $370.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.91 million.

IART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Integra LifeSciences from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Integra LifeSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.77.

IART stock opened at $54.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.74. Integra LifeSciences has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Tru St Partnership, L.P. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total value of $9,394,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,091,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,983,898.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,271,020 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $296,118,000 after purchasing an additional 62,910 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,466,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $116,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,780 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 624,102 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 5,457 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 614,820 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 395,493 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $18,674,000 after acquiring an additional 12,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

