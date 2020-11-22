Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO Sells $680,000.00 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) CEO John M. Leonard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $680,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 487,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,569,968. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $32.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.59. Intellia Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.18 and a 1 year high of $35.54.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.07. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.57% and a negative net margin of 228.87%. The firm had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue was up 109.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics Inc will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $18,306,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 93.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,608,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,814,000 after buying an additional 776,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 22.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,257,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,486,000 after buying an additional 768,947 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after buying an additional 739,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after buying an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Summer Street assumed coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intellia Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company develops in vivo programs focusing on liver diseases, including transthyretin amyloidosis and hereditary angioedema, as well as other research programs comprising primary hyperoxaluria Type 1, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, and Hemophilia B.

