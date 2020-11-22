International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $14.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $5.00.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Macquarie increased their price target on International Game Technology from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Union Gaming Research upgraded International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. 140166 downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of International Game Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.31.

International Game Technology stock opened at $12.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 1.97. International Game Technology has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.00.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $981.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.03 million. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Game Technology will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in International Game Technology by 86.9% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,149,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 109,480 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Game Technology by 861.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 868,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after purchasing an additional 778,294 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of International Game Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. 39.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Gaming and Interactive, North America Lottery, International, and Italy. It designs, sells, and operates a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

