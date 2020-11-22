Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA) Stock Price Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $70.13

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXA)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $70.13 and traded as high as $72.95. Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $72.83, with a volume of 50,371 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.13.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 71.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 38,492 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust by 184.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,533,000 after buying an additional 32,086 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $483,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust during the second quarter worth $235,000.

Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXA)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, formerly The CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Australian Dollars and distributes Australian Dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Australian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.