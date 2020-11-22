Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $73.48

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust (NYSEARCA:FXC) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $73.48 and traded as high as $75.44. Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust shares last traded at $75.18, with a volume of 14,209 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.48.

Get Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 169.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $998,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Company Profile (NYSEARCA:FXC)

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Canadian dollars and distributes Canadian dollars in connection with the redemption of Baskets.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.