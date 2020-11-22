Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) Position Trimmed by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 312.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after buying an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PSI opened at $94.22 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $95.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

