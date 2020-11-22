Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 588.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 307.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the third quarter valued at $162,000.

NYSEARCA PSJ opened at $136.79 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a one year low of $70.36 and a one year high of $137.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.29.

About Invesco Dynamic Software ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

