Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Sells $1,395,600.00 in Stock

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Director Eric Aguiar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total transaction of $1,395,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $465,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Invitae stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.37. Invitae Co. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $55.38.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $68.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 77.82% and a negative net margin of 182.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Invitae from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $34.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, October 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.16.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth about $219,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $485,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,011,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

