Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,309,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Invitation Homes worth $36,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7,142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 268.9% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Bryce Blair sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 291,412 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,801. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on INVH. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

NYSE INVH opened at $28.25 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.24). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $459.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.08 million. On average, analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

