InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) Short Interest Up 28.6% in October

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 367,900 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the October 15th total of 286,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 691,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in InVivo Therapeutics stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:NVIV) by 60.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,337 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned about 0.94% of InVivo Therapeutics worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered InVivo Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ NVIV opened at $0.59 on Friday. InVivo Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36.

About InVivo Therapeutics

Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries. Its clinical development program is the Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant, which is an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord.

