IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.07

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.07 and traded as high as $28.35. IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF shares last traded at $28.31, with a volume of 427 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.07.

About IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:MCRO)

IQ Hedge Macro Tracker ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund that seeks to track, before fees and expenses, the performance of the IQ Hedge Macro Index (the Index). The Index seeks to replicate the risk-adjusted return characteristics of hedge funds that employ various hedge fund investment styles, which may include but are not limited to long/short equity, macro, market neutral, event-driven, fixed-income arbitrage, emerging markets and other strategies commonly used by hedge fund managers (the Strategy).

