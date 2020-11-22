IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $51.34

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $51.34 and traded as high as $61.60. IQE plc (IQE.L) shares last traded at $60.30, with a volume of 995,214 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of IQE plc (IQE.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 56.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.57, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $418.57 million and a PE ratio of -15.87.

IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported GBX 0.28 ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 0.20 ($0.00) by GBX 0.08 ($0.00). On average, equities research analysts predict that IQE plc will post 400 EPS for the current year.

About IQE plc (IQE.L) (LON:IQE)

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in electronic devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

