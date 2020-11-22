iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Stock Position Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 498,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 14,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 55,921 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

IAU stock opened at $17.87 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $19.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

