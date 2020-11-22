iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,871,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 50.4% during the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,105 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF by 75.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 65,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,505,000 after acquiring an additional 28,378 shares during the period.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $107.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.53. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $75.13 and a twelve month high of $117.95.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JKF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.