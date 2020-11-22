iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 926,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,154,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:AAXJ opened at $85.77 on Friday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a one year low of $52.95 and a one year high of $86.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.45.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAXJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 207.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,403,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $108,302,000 after purchasing an additional 947,685 shares in the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 219.0% in the third quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,437,000 after acquiring an additional 493,170 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 38,491.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 204,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,687,000 after acquiring an additional 204,003 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,087,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 448.7% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 82,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 67,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

