iShares MSCI Chile ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (BATS:ECH)

iShares MSCI Chile ETF (BATS:ECH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock investors acquired 3,000 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average daily volume of 545 call options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 171,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Chile ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ECH opened at $27.36 on Friday. iShares MSCI Chile ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.63.

iShares MSCI Chile ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Chile Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Chile Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Chile Investable Market Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance in Chile.

