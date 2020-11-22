iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,569,000 after acquiring an additional 46,916 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $203,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 276.3% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58.

