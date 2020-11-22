iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 469,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923,779 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USMV opened at $66.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.91 and its 200-day moving average is $62.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

