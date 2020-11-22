iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Lessened by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 469,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923,779 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 82,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 231,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,755,000 after buying an additional 5,172 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,600,000 after buying an additional 21,007 shares during the period. Investment Partners LTD. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 80,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,099,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 61,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,950,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.87. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.