Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.21

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.21 and traded as high as $4.54. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $4.40, with a volume of 38,847 shares changing hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.96 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26.

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,438 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (NYSE:ITCB)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to large and medium-sized companies, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.