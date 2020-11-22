iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Price Target Raised to $37.00

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $25.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.54. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.50 and a 12 month high of $34.33.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). Equities research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $597,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $16,342,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $3,237,000.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for cancer patients. Its product pipeline includes EOS-850, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial.

