Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) Short Interest Update

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock opened at $12.40 on Friday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $14.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $162,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 41.6% in the second quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 11.1% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund by 41.4% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 71,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 20,815 shares in the last quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

