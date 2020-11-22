IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) (LON:IWG) in a research note released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 340 ($4.44) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on IWG. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) price target on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 260 ($3.40) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 239 ($3.12) target price on shares of IWG plc (IWG.L) in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 321.86 ($4.21).

IWG plc (IWG.L) stock opened at GBX 355.60 ($4.65) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion and a PE ratio of -36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 782.11, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 286.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 268.87. IWG plc has a one year low of GBX 101.15 ($1.32) and a one year high of GBX 470.40 ($6.15).

In other IWG plc (IWG.L) news, insider Francois Pauly sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 324 ($4.23), for a total transaction of £81,000 ($105,827.02).

IWG plc (IWG.L) Company Profile

IWG plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workspace solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers co working and office space; virtual, custom, and membership offices, as well as business lounges, meeting rooms, and workplace recovery solutions.

