J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Sells $424,683.00 in Stock

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ JJSF opened at $151.25 on Friday. J & J Snack Foods Corp. has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $189.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.31 and a 200-day moving average of $131.68.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.30. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $252.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JJSF. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 169.4% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in J & J Snack Foods during the third quarter worth about $177,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 29.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 61.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on JJSF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.00.

