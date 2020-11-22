Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Sell”

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $71.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.84.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

Jack in the Box stock opened at $91.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.68. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $94.51.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.47. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David Goebel sold 1,857 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total value of $148,207.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,621,659.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 86,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,393,000 after buying an additional 18,022 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 29, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,243 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in San Diego, California.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.