Jacobs Engineering Group (J) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 24th. Analysts expect Jacobs Engineering Group to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $103.80 on Friday. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12 month low of $59.29 and a 12 month high of $108.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.90. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.05%.

J has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Argus increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jacobs Engineering Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, India, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments.

