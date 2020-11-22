Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases 670 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,916 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on JNJ. ValuEngine raised Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $157.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.57. The company has a market cap of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total value of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

