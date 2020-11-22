Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY)

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for KBC Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Matouskova now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KBC Group’s FY2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.06 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KBC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of KBC Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

Shares of KBCSY stock opened at $34.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 1.28. KBC Group has a 52 week low of $18.29 and a 52 week high of $39.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78.

KBC Group Company Profile

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, stockbroking and corporate finance services.

