Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Target in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Target’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.53 EPS.

Get Target alerts:

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Target from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.14.

TGT opened at $172.31 on Friday. Target has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $174.41. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.71 and a 200-day moving average of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 2,405 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $357,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 5,825 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.17, for a total value of $863,090.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,789 shares of company stock worth $7,773,422 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,807 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. increased its position in Target by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,763 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Target by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Target by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,485 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.