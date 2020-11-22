Jennifer Rock Sells 4,004 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 4,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.58, for a total transaction of $414,734.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,185,046.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $111.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.92 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $101.67 and its 200 day moving average is $77.46. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.04 and a twelve month high of $119.47. The company has a quick ratio of 9.73, a current ratio of 10.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in Z. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 55.8% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Z has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $83.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

