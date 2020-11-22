Jeremiah H. Chafkin Sells 13,223 Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 13,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.60, for a total value of $325,285.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 472,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,623,278.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMK opened at $24.13 on Friday. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.94 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,205.90 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day moving average of $24.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. As a group, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AMK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on AssetMark Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AssetMark Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 15,263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 577,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,773,000 after purchasing an additional 574,208 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,074,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,807,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 363,231 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,813,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,420,000 after purchasing an additional 339,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,355,000 after purchasing an additional 323,280 shares during the last quarter. 23.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

