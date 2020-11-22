Jeremy Rigg Buys 10,000 Shares of Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) Stock

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) (LON:HHI) insider Jeremy Rigg acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 146 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £14,600 ($19,074.99).

Shares of HHI opened at GBX 142.58 ($1.86) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 131.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.32 million and a P/E ratio of 57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.06, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Henderson High Income Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 100.03 ($1.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 195 ($2.55).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.48 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.00%.

Henderson High Income Trust (HHI.L) Company Profile

Henderson High Income Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust invests in a diversified selection of companies to provide investors with a high dividend income stream, while also maintaining the prospect of capital growth. A substantial majority of the trust’s assets are invested in ordinary shares of listed companies with the balance in listed fixed interest stocks.

