John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

John Wood Group PLC (OTCMKTS:WDGJF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 370,100 shares, a decrease of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 454,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,701.0 days.

Shares of WDGJF opened at $3.56 on Friday. John Wood Group has a 52 week low of $1.36 and a 52 week high of $5.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on WDGJF shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a report on Monday, September 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered John Wood Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of John Wood Group in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

John Wood Group Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

