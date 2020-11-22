Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 453,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,776 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.2% of Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $67,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 193,714,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,242,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,129 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,801,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,694,000 after acquiring an additional 54,563 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,222,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,514,000 after buying an additional 8,062,204 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 11,304,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,589,803,000 after buying an additional 157,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,616,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,626,000 after buying an additional 864,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.93.

JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 21.01%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.54%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

