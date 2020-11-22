Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,138 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.6% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.7% during the third quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 14,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Iron Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% during the third quarter. Iron Financial LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Morse Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $145.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $109.16 and a 1 year high of $157.00.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.15 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.93.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

