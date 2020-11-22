Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Purchased by Boyar Asset Management Inc.

Boyar Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 2.8% of Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Boyar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. FAI Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 160.0% in the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $146.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.22. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 46.54%.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.93.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 16,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.52, for a total transaction of $2,473,974.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,233,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

