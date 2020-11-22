Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) Head to Head Contrast

Jones Soda (OTCMKTS:JSDA) and Home Bistro (OTCMKTS:HBIS) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Jones Soda alerts:

This table compares Jones Soda and Home Bistro’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jones Soda $11.51 million 0.73 -$2.78 million N/A N/A Home Bistro $10,000.00 1,901.20 -$1.17 million N/A N/A

Home Bistro has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Jones Soda.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Jones Soda and Home Bistro, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jones Soda 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Bistro 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Jones Soda shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Jones Soda shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Jones Soda and Home Bistro’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jones Soda -27.38% -45.71% -29.73% Home Bistro N/A N/A -1,266.55%

Risk & Volatility

Jones Soda has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Home Bistro has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Home Bistro beats Jones Soda on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co., together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and distributes beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides Jones Soda, a premium carbonated soft drink; Lemoncocco, a premium non-carbonated beverage; and co-brand and private label products. It also offers fountain products, including cane sugar cola and sugar free cola, as well as cane sugar sweetened ginger ale, orange and cream, root beer, and lemon lime. The company sells its products primarily in grocery stores, convenience and gas stores, restaurants, delicatessens, and sandwich shops, as well as through national accounts with various retailers. It also sells various products online, including soda with customized labels, wearables, candy, and other items, as well as licenses its trademarks for use on products sold by other manufacturers. The company sells and distributes its products through a network of independent distributors, as well as directly to its national and regional retail accounts. Jones Soda Co. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Home Bistro

Gratitude Health, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer and ready-made meals company. It provides ready-made meals, including meats and seafood under the Colorado Prime brand; ready to drink (RTD) teas under the Gratitude Tea brand; and RTD meal beverages under the Keto Fuel name. The company also offers its products through its websites, homebistro.com and primechop.com. The company is headquartered in Miami Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Soda Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Soda and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.