JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Koç Holding A.S. in a research note on Monday, August 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KHOLY opened at $12.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.72 and a 200-day moving average of $10.78. Koç Holding A.S. has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $18.12.

About Koç Holding A.S.

KoÃ§ Holding A.S., through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy, automotive, consumer durables, finance, and other businesses in Turkey and internationally. The company's energy business operates petroleum refineries; distributes petroleum products and liquefied petroleum gases; and generates electricity through hydroelectric, natural gas, coal, thermal, and solar power and other renewable plants.

