Julius Genachowski Sells 30,000 Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Stock

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Director Julius Genachowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.27, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,319.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Julius Genachowski also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sonos alerts:

On Monday, November 16th, Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $22.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.79, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. Sonos had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 12.52%. Analysts forecast that Sonos, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONO. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 4,166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Sonos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Sonos by 375.9% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.