Jupai (JP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Jupai (NYSE:JP) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 23rd. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of JP stock opened at $1.84 on Friday. Jupai has a 1 year low of $0.88 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.45.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Jupai from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 17th.

About Jupai

Jupai Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management products and advisory services to high-net-worth individuals in China. It offers services for fixed income products, private equity and venture capital funds, and public market products, as well as other products, including overseas insurance products and foreign-currency denominated alternative investments.

