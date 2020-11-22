Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $233.25

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) (LON:JUP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $233.25 and traded as high as $262.40. Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) shares last traded at $259.00, with a volume of 1,615,755 shares.

JUP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target (up previously from GBX 285 ($3.72)) on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) from GBX 249 ($3.25) to GBX 348 ($4.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 261 ($3.41).

The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 241.28 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 233.25.

In other Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) news, insider Karl Sternberg purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, with a total value of £15,750 ($20,577.48). Also, insider Andrew Formica purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 212 ($2.77) per share, with a total value of £53,000 ($69,244.84). In the last three months, insiders bought 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,305,000.

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (JUP.L) Company Profile

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

