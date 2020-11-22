Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) Stock Position Increased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALA) by 44.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KALA stock opened at $7.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.71. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The company has a market capitalization of $420.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 0.36.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.06). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 105.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KALA. Wedbush lifted their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kala Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

