Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Stock Holdings Reduced by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lowered its position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 21.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,266 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KSU. Raymond James boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Kansas City Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Kansas City Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kansas City Southern from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.52.

In related news, CMO Michael J. Naatz sold 5,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.23, for a total transaction of $1,013,326.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total value of $194,963.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,401 shares of company stock worth $1,784,771. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock opened at $188.45 on Friday. Kansas City Southern has a 1-year low of $92.86 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.69 and its 200-day moving average is $167.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company had revenue of $659.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kansas City Southern will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

