Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on KRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.91.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX stock opened at $97.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.61. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $52.62 and a 12-month high of $123.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.26 and a beta of 2.63.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.11. On average, research analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Karuna Therapeutics news, Director Heather Preston acquired 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.36 per share, with a total value of $25,326.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Puretech Health Llc sold 1,333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $101,613,307.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,406,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,614,242.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,400,215 shares of company stock worth $107,959,617 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $2,920,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 116.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,090,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,553,000 after buying an additional 587,085 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 46.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 60.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 72,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 27,392 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric disorders and pain. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, Alzheimer's, and pain, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.

Recommended Story: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.