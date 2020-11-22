Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ KSPN opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.69. Kaspien has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $15.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Kaspien alerts:

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 341.14%. The business had revenue of $42.30 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kaspien stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.90% of Kaspien as of its most recent SEC filing. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kaspien Company Profile

Kaspien Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of entertainment products. The company operates in two segments, For Your Entertainment (fye) and etailz. The fye segment offers trend, video, music, electronics, and related products, as well as used CDs, DVDs, and Blu-Rays through its retail stores and e-commerce sites.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kaspien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaspien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.