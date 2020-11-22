Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the October 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,239,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $43,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the third quarter worth $45,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 19.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter.

KYN opened at $5.80 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

