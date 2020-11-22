Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC cut its position in Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:KRNY) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kearny Financial were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRNY. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Kearny Financial by 107.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,059 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 232,995 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 37,462 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,783,782 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,701,000 after purchasing an additional 108,784 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,067 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Kearny Financial by 125.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,904 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 13,294 shares during the last quarter. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on KRNY shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Kearny Financial from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Kearny Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ KRNY opened at $10.00 on Friday. Kearny Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.91 and a fifty-two week high of $14.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $894.65 million, a PE ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Kearny Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other Kearny Financial news, EVP Patrick M. Joyce sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.30, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kearny Financial Company Profile

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

