Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Ran Nussbaum Purchases 60,000 Shares

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Director Ran Nussbaum acquired 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KROS stock opened at $71.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.59. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $74.60.

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KROS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 50.0% in the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 3.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 16.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the last quarter. 55.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KROS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Keros Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keros Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.