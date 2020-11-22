Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Director Sells $1,132,000,000.00 in Stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NYSE:KDP) Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,575,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

KDP opened at $29.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.98 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.69.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.8% during the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 18,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.3% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.7% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDP shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

